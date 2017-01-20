LinkedIn has an all-new look, and it made a video about it

People use LinkedIn, right?

The Microsoft-owned company must be exploring ways to spice things up, because it refreshed its entire professional networking site on Thursday. It has an all-new look that simplifies everything and appears to make it much easier to navigate.

But, before we go any further, let's talk about user numbers. While LinkedIn has more than 450 million members, as of August 2016, what’s telling is how many of those are actively visiting the site each month: 25 per cent. The company obviously needs to do something about that, so it's not surprising to see it roll out the biggest change to its interface in years. There are now just seven sections.

Those include home, messaging, jobs, notifications, me, my network, and search. The main feed looks very Facebook-like, with curated trending stories and the ability to unfollow and hide posts. The search component has also been upgraded, LinkedIn said, making it easier for you to find jobs, people, companies, and other areas of the social network. But the most obvious change is messages.

It has a real-time messaging feature available at the bottom of every page. LinkedIn will even urge you to start a conversation with someone while you're on the page. Visit LinkedIn now to see the changes in effect, or you can just watch the promo video below. LinkedIn made an entire trailer about its redesign, which The Wall Street Journal said was underway well before Microsoft bought it.