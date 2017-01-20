LinkedIn has an all-new look, and it made a video about it
People use LinkedIn, right?
The Microsoft-owned company must be exploring ways to spice things up, because it refreshed its entire professional networking site on Thursday. It has an all-new look that simplifies everything and appears to make it much easier to navigate.
But, before we go any further, let's talk about user numbers. While LinkedIn has more than 450 million members, as of August 2016, what’s telling is how many of those are actively visiting the site each month: 25 per cent. The company obviously needs to do something about that, so it's not surprising to see it roll out the biggest change to its interface in years. There are now just seven sections.
Those include home, messaging, jobs, notifications, me, my network, and search. The main feed looks very Facebook-like, with curated trending stories and the ability to unfollow and hide posts. The search component has also been upgraded, LinkedIn said, making it easier for you to find jobs, people, companies, and other areas of the social network. But the most obvious change is messages.
It has a real-time messaging feature available at the bottom of every page. LinkedIn will even urge you to start a conversation with someone while you're on the page. Visit LinkedIn now to see the changes in effect, or you can just watch the promo video below. LinkedIn made an entire trailer about its redesign, which The Wall Street Journal said was underway well before Microsoft bought it.
Brace yourself - ginger emoji are in the works
LinkedIn has an all-new look, and it made a video about it
This app just made homework obsolete
Today only, get £10 off Amazon orders over £50
- What is Meitu and why is everyone using it?
- This app just made homework obsolete
- Brace yourself - ginger emoji are in the works
- LinkedIn has an all-new look, and it made a video about it
- Today only, get £10 off Amazon orders over £50
- Super Mario Run for Android confirmed for March, pre-registration open
- It's the Vine-al countdown: Save your Vines now before it's too late
- App Store app prices set to rise 25 percent following Brexit
- 16 Snapchat tips and tricks you probably had no clue about
- 28 Snapchatters to follow for their awesome Snapchat stories
- Can't buy a NES Classic Mini? How to build your own retro console for just £50
- When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
- What is Meitu and why is everyone using it?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- Fujifilm X100F preview: Fixed-lens finery
- Fujifilm X-T20 ups resolution, adds touchscreen to mid-level system camera
- Panasonic TX-50DX700 4K TV review: Picture performance beyond its price
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei smartphones and more
- Fujifilm X100F revealed: The fixed-lens compact king returns... with a £1249 price tag
- Samsung Galaxy S8 release date: 26 February, 29 March, 15 April, 18 April, take your pick
Comments