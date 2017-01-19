These leaked Samsung Galaxy S8 front panels hint at phones' design

These leaked Samsung Galaxy S8 front panels hint at phones' designDforDesign
Want to know what Samsung's next flagships might look like?
Feast your eyes on the photo above. It's yet another look at the upcoming Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Well, their front panels anyway. As you can see from the leaked photo, both models appear to feature curved displays, which seems to confirm previous rumours about Samsung ditching the flat screen approach. It also matches up to previously leaked hands-on photos of the Galaxy S8.
DforDesign (via SamMobile) posted the image, which also appears to show thinner bezels on the phone as well as no physical home button, which makes us wonder if Samsung tossed the fingerprint sensor or simply embedded in the back like several other Android phones do. Keep in mind the Galaxy S8 is expected to have a 5.7-inch display, while the Galaxy S8 Plus will come in at 6.2 inches.
Check out Pocket-lint's round up for what else the pair might feature. Samsung is reportedly going to announce the Galaxy S8 during or near Mobile World Congress in February, so we may know more soon.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei smartphones and more
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
