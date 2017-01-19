LG G6 to be launched on 26 February in the Samsung Galaxy S8 slot

LG G6 to be launched on 26 February in the Samsung Galaxy S8 slotDroid Life
The G6 is almost upon us.
LG has sent invites to the media for an event to be held in Barcelona, Spain on 26 February, the day before the Mobile World Congress trade show kicks off in the city. This is the slot that Samsung traditionally takes for its flagship phone launches, so it's over to LG this year.
LG’s invitation depicts fireworks at nighttime over a lake, along with the caption: “See More, Play More”. LG is likely getting us hyped for its next flagship and its screen size.
LG told ZDNet the invite has a 18:9 ratio, the screen ratio of the upcoming LG G6. The phone’s screen apparently has a 564 PPI, while the phone itself has features that leverage such a long display. In a tweet on Wednesday night, LG further teased the big screen, as well as features like a smaller body, portability, and water proofing.
Based on several leaks, which Pocket-lint has rounded up here, we already know LG's next flagship will ditch the modular approach of the LG G5 and should be waterproof and with skinnier bezels. We'll know more once MWC comes around in February.
Pocket-lint will be there reporting all the latest news.
