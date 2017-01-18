Leica's new M10 rangefinder brings the M series into the digital age

Leica has a new M series rangefinder camera, but it's digital.

Called the M10, it is Leica’s first interchangeable lens digital rangefinder and the successor to the M240. It features a new 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, Leica’s Maestro II image processor (shoots ISO from 100 to 50,000), the ability to capture five frames per second up to 30 DNG RAW files or 100 JPEG images at full resolution, built-in wireless connectivity, and support for Leica’s iOS app.

Thanks to the added Wi-Fi as well as Leica's app, the M10 can be remotely controlled by a mobile device (all images can be transferred wirelessly, too). Leica also said that the image quality from the M10's sensor is comparable to the Leica Q’s sensor from last year, while the new camera’s viewfinder has a 30 per cent larger field of view. As for the battery, it's smaller than the M240’s but will last few hundred frames per charge.

Looks-wise, it has compact dimensions (in size, it is similar to the M7 film camera), a brass and magnesium construction, and a matte finish with the classic red Leica dot on the front, three buttons on the left of the non-touch display, and a controller to the right. Other physical features include a dedicated ISO dial on the left side. You won't find a record button at the top, because the M10 does not support video.

Leica is selling a thumb grip for the first time, in addition to other accessories like cases, holsters, and hand grips. If any of this interests you, the M10 will be available in limited quantities starting 19 January for $6,495/£5,600 (about the same as the M240 at launch).