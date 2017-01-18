Sony sends out invites for MWC event, Xperia flagship inbound?Pocket-lint
- Monday 27 February, 8.30am CET
- Xperia X2 flagship to be unveiled?
Sony has confirmed its attendance at Mobile World Congress 2017 by sending out official invites to its press conference, the date and time for your diary is Monday 27 February at 8.30am CET (7.30am GMT), the opening day of the show. Sony of course hasn't said what will be unveiled in Barcelona, but Xperia Blog thinks we'll see two mid-range phones, with a flagship device delayed until IFA later in 2017.
However there are rumours to suggest Sony will unveil an Xperia X2 flagship in February. It will mark a year since the Xperia X was released, so it's plausible to expect its successor this year. If it is an X2 flagship that shows up in Barcelona, it will likely follow a similar OmniBalance design to previous phones, with a side-mounted power button with built-in fingerprint scanner.
What's less certain is the screen it will come with. There are conflicting reports of either a 5in or 5.2in full HD displays, or even a 5.5-inch 4K display. It would be good if the X2, if unveiled, comes pre-installed with Android Nougat 7.1, a large chunk of Sony's current Xperia devices have been confirmed to be updated to Android 7.0, so the X2 should come with this at least.
We have just over a month to wait until Sony unveils its new phone or phones at MWC. We'll bring you all the latest news and rumours as and when we hear them.
