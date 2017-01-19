Fujifilm X-T20 ups resolution, adds touchscreen to mid-level system camera

Fujifilm X-T20 ups resolution, adds touchscreen to mid-level system cameraFujifilm
- 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor
- New touchscreen controls
- 91-point autofocus system
The mid-level Fujifilm system camera just got an update: the X-T20. It adds touchscreen control, ups the resolution, adds 4K capture and enhances autofocus compared to its X-T10 predecessor.
This DSLR-style mirrorless model has a 24.3-megapixel X-Trans CMOS III sensor. The X-Trans arrangement means the camera has no low-pass filter for optimum sharpness, while the sensor's colour array arrangement is different to a conventional sensor to avoid any issues with inaccurate colour or moire.
The autofocus update is perhaps the X-T20's biggest new feature though. There are now 91 focus points, 49 of which are phase-detection points arranged to the centre 40 per cent of the focus area. Fuji claims the system can now focus more accurately on points of light, low-contrast objects and fine details.
Other features reflect the make-up of the X-T series we've come to know and love: there's a built-in centrally aligned electronic viewfinder, below which is a 3-inch tilt-angle LCD. High resolution is order of the day in both cases: the 2.39m-dot EVF is very high resolution for a camera at this level, while the 1.04m-dot LCD panel ensures crisp visuals.
The X-T20 also embraces the power of touch, with touchscreen operation (which lacked from its predecessor) now front and centre as a control method. In addition to screen-tapping, it's possible to swipe, pinch and double-tap much in the way you would with a smartphone.
Like the sound of all that? The X-T20 will be available from 23 February 2017, with a body-only price of £799.
