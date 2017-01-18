When is Android Wear 2.0 coming to my smartwatch?Pocket-lint
- Android Wear 2.0 is next major version of platform
- Should launch on 9 February and roll out into March
- Some existing wearables are confirmed to get it in 2017
Google is getting ready to roll out Android Wear 2.0 to smartwatches.
Google has released three major updates to Android Wear in the past two years. In this next version, you can expect a Material Design-themed overhaul, standalone apps, as well as improvements to watch faces, messaging, and fitness, and more. But if you're just interested in learning when exactly your existing wearable will get Android Wear 2.0, here's everything you need to know.
Android Wear 2.0: Release date
Google announced last spring that its wearables OS would soon get a massive update, in the form of Android Wear 2.0. The company later ended up pushing back the release date to an unspecified time. Now, thanks to an email to developers as well as a confirmation from a usually reliable leaker, we know the software update should launch on 9 February and continue to roll out into March.
The product manager of Android Wear told The Verge in December that Google will launch its own pair of smartwatches in 2017. They will be flagship Android Wear 2.0 watches as well as the first devices to launch with the update. According to reports, Google's watches - Watch Style and Watch Sport - will be made by LG and should begin selling the day after Android Wear 2.0 launches.
Following the launch of the new devices, existing Android Wear watches will get the Android Wear 2.0 update. Unfortunately, not all existing Android Wear watches will be compatible, but Google said most of the recent models should update. Also, some features like Android Pay will require specific hardware, including NFC radios.
Android Wear 2.0: Asus
Google has confirmed the following watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 this year:
- Asus ZenWatch 2
- Asus ZenWatch 3
Android Wear 2.0: Fossil
Google has confirmed the following watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 this year:
- Fossil Q Wander
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Founder
Android Wear 2.0: Casio
Google has confirmed the following watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 this year:
- Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
Android Wear 2.0: Huawei
Google has confirmed the following watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 this year:
- Huawei Watch
- Huawei Watch Ladies
Android Wear 2.0: LG
Google has confirmed the following watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 this year:
- LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE
- LG Watch Urbane
- LG G Watch R
Android Wear 2.0: Michael Kors
Google has confirmed the following watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 this year:
- Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch
- Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch
Android Wear 2.0: Moto
Google has confirmed the following watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 this year:
- Moto 360 Gen 2
- Moto 360 Sport
Android Wear 2.0: Nixon
Google has confirmed the following watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 this year:
- Nixon Mission
Android Wear 2.0: Polar
Google has confirmed the following watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 this year:
- Polar M600
Android Wear 2.0: Tag
Google has confirmed the following watches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 this year:
- Tag Heuer Connected
