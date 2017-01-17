Google's two LG-made Android Wear 2.0 watches revealed, coming 9 Feb

New information has surfaced on Google's upcoming pair of Android Wear 2.0 watches.

According to Venture Beat's Evan Blass, a usually reliable leaker, Google will unveil its much-rumoured smartwatches on 9 February at the very same event being used to launch Android Wear 2.0, a long-overdue update to the wearable platform. Blass said Google will begin selling the two watches in the US the very next day. He also shared some details about what we can expect in terms of features.

First of all, in a partnership described as Nexus-style, LG will produce the first devices "powered by Android Wear 2.0". Called the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, it's not yet clear if these are the same watches that recently passed through the US Federal Communications Commission. However, they will apparently debut at the event and will be available from 10 February, with a wider rollout extending into March.

The watches will likely be on display at LG’s booth at Mobile World Congress at the end of February. Keep in mind Android Police first revealed the existence of these watches last year and published the above mock-up. Blass has now claimed the Watch Sport is 14.2mm thick, will be offered in titanium and dark blue, and features a 1.38-inch (480x480) face, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, 430mAh battery, and a heart-rate sensor.

The Watch Style is 10.8mm thick and will be offered in titanium, silver, and rose gold. It has a 1.2-inch (360x360) face, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 240mAh battery. Both watches will come with a circular, plastic OLED touch display and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. However, the Sport model will exclusively be available with cellular connectivity (both 3G and LTE data), GPS, NFC radio (for Android Pay).

They'll also both feature a digital crown button for navigation purposes, as well as Android Wear 2.0 pre-loaded, iOS compatibility, Google Assistant integration, and water and dust resistance (IP68 and IP67 for the Sport and Style, respectively).