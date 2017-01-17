Android Wear 2.0 will launch on 9 FebruaryPocket-lint
- 9 February release date
- Possible list of current watches to be updated revealed
Usually reliable Twitter tipster Evan Blass has confirmed today that Android Wear 2.0 will launch on 9 February. It marries up nicely with an email sent to Android Developers saying the new software would launch in early February.
Android Wear 2.0 will usher in a wealth of new features, including built-in access to the Play Store, the ability for apps to connect to the internet directly via Wi-Fi on whatever watch you're using, no smartphone needed and a new app launcher. A reply to Blass's tweet lists the Android Wear watches already available that will be upgraded to 2.0 this year. We can't confirm the authenticity of the list, but it's some good info to go with for now.
Watches expected to be updated this year include:
- Moto 360 Gen 2
- Moto 360 Sport
- LG Watch Urbane Gen 2 LTE
- LG Watch Urbane
- LG G Watch R
- Polar M600
- Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
- Nixon Mission
- Tag Heuer Connected
- Fossil Q Wander
- Fossil Q Marshall
- Fossil Q Founder
- Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
- Michael Kors Access Dylan
- Huawei Watch
- Huawei Watch ladies
- Asus ZenWatch 2
- Asus ZenWatch 3
We're also expecting to see a possible third generation of the LG Watch Urbane at MWC 2017, along with two Google branded smartwatches later in the year.
