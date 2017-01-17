App Store app prices set to rise 25 percent following Brexit

Apps in Apple's App Store are going to rise in price by 25 percent following the UK's decision to leave the EU. All price tiers will be affected, meaning a 79p app will now cost 99p and £1.49 apps will rise to £1.79. Even Super Mario Run, which at £7.99 could already be deemed expensive, will rise to £9.99. It means UK app store prices are on par with the US for the first time when you factor in the weakened pound, combined with the UK's 20 percent VAT rate.

Customers in other markets including India and Turkey will see price increases, but the rise in the UK can almost certainly be blamed on Brexit. The pound is at its lowest rate against the dollar in nearly 31 years, dipping below $1.20. The lowest priced apps will be no 49p, but only if developers opt to use the alternative tiers.

The increases will roll out in the next seven days. But Apple is by no means the first company to have to increase its UK prices because of Brexit. Tesla has been forced to put a 5 percent increase on custom car orders, the OnePlus 3 has gone up by £20, computer maker Dell has put the prices up on its portfolio of products and even the HTC Vive has gone up by £70.

Apple has told Pocket-lint: "Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time.”