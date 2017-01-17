Nintendo Switch launch line up is poor but "not be all and end all" for console

Most who have played with a Nintendo Switch so far will agree that it has great potential. It is a clever piece of technology that has a chance of finding a gap in the market and therefore do much better than its predecessor, the Wii U.

However, almost everyone also agrees that the meagre launch line-up of games do it no favours - at least on day one.

Only five titles are so far confirmed for release day, 3 March: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Bomberman R, 1 2 Switch, Skylanders Imaginators and Just Dance 2017. They will be followed in March by Snipperclips, Fast RMX and Has Been Heroes, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - an enhanced remaster of the Wii U classic - to follow in April.

Other third-party games might bolster that list, but it's not exactly overflowing with titles that'll convince non-die hard Nintendo fans to part with more than £300 from the off (£280 for the Switch, much more for a game or two).

Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime isn't worried, however. A proliferation of launch games is less important that ensuring regular, quality releases appear throughout the year: "Launch day is not the be-all and the end-all," he told CNET.

"It really is the steady pacing of content that continually reinforces for the people who bought into the platform why they made a smart choice, as well as what compels people who might be sitting on the sidelines to jump in."

Certainly, putting Super Mario Odyssey down as a "holiday 2017" release could be the biggest move, ensuring that Switch has a great Christmas. And the Wii U had 34 launch titles when it came out in 2012 and look what happened to that. Fils-Aime believes a new strategy is needed this time around.

