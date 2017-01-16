Nest is now available in four more European countries

Nest is now available in four more European countriesPocket-lint
- Austria, Italy, Spain and Germany to get Nest products
- Available from 15 February
Purveyor of connected home products Nest will be saying hallo, servus, ciao and hola to new customers after it announced it is expanding into four European countries. Customers in Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain will now be able to buy the Nest 3.0 learning thermostat, the Protect smoke alarm and the indoor and outdoor cameras. Nest says the expansion means its products will now be available in double the number of homes in Europe.
Nest products are currently only sold in seven countries around the world, but people in over 190 countries have them installed after travelling around the world to pick them up.
Matt Rogers, co-founder and chief product officer at Nest said: "This expansion brings us closer to achieving our goal of helping people around the world save energy, stay safe, and feel secure in their homes."
Lionel Paillet, general manager of Europe for Nest added: "To date, Nest's hardware, software and services have been available for purchase in just seven markets, yet they're used by millions of people in more than 190 countries".
"There's clearly organic interest in the benefits our products offer, and with our expansion into Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain, we're doubling our footprint in Europe and allowing our customers - including thousands of existing customers - to enjoy Nest products in their local languages".
Nest products in the four new European countries will be available from 15 February, but can be pre-ordered now from Amazon, local retailers and select energy suppliers. Nest has said it will be expanding into more countries in the future.
