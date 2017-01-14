Is LG about to launch a round Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch?Pocket-lint
LG is getting ready to unveil the LG G6 at Mobile World Congress next month, but it looks like that's not all we can expect from the company.
An Android Wear device from LG recently passed through the US Federal Communications Commission, and according to images and details in the FCC documents, it appears to have round display and standalone LTE connectivity. Actual photos of the device are of course kept secret by the FCC, but we can still read between the lines and make a few educated guesses about the device itself.
At least three different variants are being tested: LG-W280, LG-W280A, and LG-W280V. As DroidLife noted, these letters could correspond to the carriers they'll be available through (V for Verizon; A for AT&T; and Wi-Fi-only device). And the model number ZNFW280 indicates it will be a new LG Watch Urbane. If that's the case, it'll probably run Android Wear 2.0, which is set to roll out in early February.
Screenshots of the Settings menu and the Personalisation option also indicate it is an Android Wear 2.0 watch. Keep in mind Google is now working on two flagship Android Wear 2.0 devices, which might launch at MWC 2017. It is not yet known which manufacturer has partnered with Google on the watches, rumoured to be codenamed Swordfish and Angelfish, so LG's watch could be one of the two.
However, the most likely scenario is that this device will be the Watch Urbane 3rd Edition. Pocket-lint will be at MWC 2017 in Barcelona at the end of February to bring you all the latest as it happens, including hands-on reviews and analysis.
