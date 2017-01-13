Motorola sends out invites to 26 February event, likely for new phone

Motorola is teasing a new phone launch.

The Lenovo-owned company has sent an event invitation to the media. It depicts a Moto smartphone casting a shadow in the shape of the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona. The company has scheduled its event there for 26 February. Remember, Mobile World Congress is annually held in the city and will kick off 27 February.

Several companies, including Samsung and LG and others, often release new phones at the largest trade show for the mobile industry. Motorola is hinting that it has a new Moto phone in the pipeline - possibly a mid-ranger, considering high-end Moto phones usually come out later in the year. The most likely scenario is that Motorola will showcase a new Moto G. The line is due for an update after all.

Motorola could also unveil more Moto Mods accessories that work with the Moto Z phones, as it's expected to release around a dozen in 2017.

Motorola is holding its event at 4:30 pm local time. Pocket-lint will be reporting from MWC 2017, so stay tuned.