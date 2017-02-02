Nintendo Switch pre-order stock available again, get one while you can

Nintendo fully unveiled its next games console, the Nintendo Switch, in January and opened the doors for pre-orders soon after.

However, unless you were very quick, retailers soon run out of their allocation for launch day and many were left frustrated.

If you were one of those, you're now in luck as some online stores have been given new stock levels for day one sales. And you can pre-order the grey Nintendo Switch console again.

We do suggest you be quick off the mark though, these are likely to be snapped up as speedily as before.

You can pre-order the device to ship on 3 March from these sources:

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch (Grey) on Amazon for £279.99

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch (Grey) on Game for £279.99

The Switch is a little different to existing consoles like the Xbox One or PS4 by being fully mobile as well as a home machine. You lift out the 6.2-inch display when you leave the house, or connect it to the TV when you're at home.

In the box you get:

Console

Joy-Con left and right controllers

Joy-Con grip (joins Joy-Con to use as one controller)

Joy-Con wrist straps

Nintendo Switch dock (to connect to TV)

HDMI cable and AC adapter

If you do miss out on the pre-order round again, it is expected that high street stores will have some allocated units to sell on launch day, 3 March. You might have to queue to get one though as there will be plenty of interest we imagine.