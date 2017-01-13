How to pre-order the new Nintendo Switch console

How to pre-order the new Nintendo Switch consolePocket-lint
Nintendo has now officially revealed the Switch price and release date, completing the picture on its next games machine.
The Switch wants to be a little different to existing consoles like the Xbox One or PS4 by letting you go mobile with it, lifting out the 6.2-inch display when you leave the house, or connecting to the TV when you're at home.
In the box you'll get:
- Console
- Joy-Con left and right controllers
- Joy-Con grip (joins Joy-Con to use as one controller)
- Joy-Con wrist straps
- Nintendo Switch dock (to connect to TV)
- HDMI cable and AC adapter
The Switch will be in stores on 3 March and cost £279.99, and pre-orders are already open for this new console, from a variety of retailers. Currently there aren't any Nintendo Switch deals, but there's always the chance that will change as we approach the launch date in March. Stock will be limited, so pre-orders are limited to one console per person in most cases.
- Pre-order the Nintendo Switch (Grey) on Amazon for £279.99
- Pre-order the Nintendo Switch (Grey) on Game for £279.99
- Pre-order the Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue on Game for £279.99
Currently a number of stores like Argos and the Nintendo Store only have options to register interest. We'll update if this changes.
