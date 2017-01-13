How to pre-order the new Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo has now officially revealed the Switch price and release date, completing the picture on its next games machine.

The Switch wants to be a little different to existing consoles like the Xbox One or PS4 by letting you go mobile with it, lifting out the 6.2-inch display when you leave the house, or connecting to the TV when you're at home.

In the box you'll get:

Console

Joy-Con left and right controllers

Joy-Con grip (joins Joy-Con to use as one controller)

Joy-Con wrist straps

Nintendo Switch dock (to connect to TV)

HDMI cable and AC adapter

The Switch will be in stores on 3 March and cost £279.99, and pre-orders are already open for this new console, from a variety of retailers. Currently there aren't any Nintendo Switch deals, but there's always the chance that will change as we approach the launch date in March. Stock will be limited, so pre-orders are limited to one console per person in most cases.

Currently a number of stores like Argos and the Nintendo Store only have options to register interest. We'll update if this changes.