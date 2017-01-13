ElliQ is a super cute voice-activated robot companion for the elderly

We can't wait for a world where everyone has a robot.

Beyond the fact that it means we'd never have to do the dishes again or maybe even mow our lawn or schedule tedious appointments, we'd like to think about the robots of tomorrow as being potentially great friends of ours. Israeli startup Intuition Robotics had this same idea, because it's developing a new robot product that's specifically meant to not only help the elderly but also give them some companionship.

Called ElliQ, it is described as an "active aging companion". Based on the product's concept video on YouTube, it looks like a two-part setup that includes an Android tablet and an Alexa-like digital assistant and software. With this combination, the elderly can easily connect with friends and family. They'll also have something that they can engage with on a daily basis, because as Intuition Robotics pointed out, 50 percent of women who are 75 years or older live alone at home. ElliQ makes a unique companion for them because it's a life-like robot.

In an interview with VentureBeat, the company behind ElliQ noted that the robot's unique design, natural movements, and body language can help enable a "unique bond" between ElliQ and its owner. Watch the video above to see ElliQ in action. You'll see that it sits on a desk but can swivel around, deliver verbal notifications, respond to messages, set reminders for meds, answer video calls, monitor activities, etc.

Unfortunately, ElliQ has no release date or pricing information at this time. But there is a signup form on the Intuition Robotics website to join a waiting list. Whether or not it comes to market, we're excited to see innovation in the commercial robot space.