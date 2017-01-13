Yep, this is a retro Macintosh Apple Watch stand (and it's dirt cheap)Elago
Apple fanboys are about to lose their minds.
See that gadget above? Yep, it's an Apple Watch stand.
Now that you're done picking your jaw up off the floor, let us tell you a bit about it. Called the Elago W3 Apple Watch stand, it's a $15 silicone smartwatch stand that makes your Apple Watch look like a retro Macintosh straight from 1984. It even has a floppy drive cutout. The gadget supports Apple’s nightstand mode as well, so you can essentially turn your mini desktop into an alarm clock.
It works like this: the charging puck goes into a recessed hole in the stand, while its cable sticks out underneath, and the Apple Watch itself slips into the docking area. You should remove your watch band to make it really look like a Mac desktop, though that's not required. Elago W3 supports Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 (both the 38mm and 42mm versions).
Check out the gallery above for more pics. If you need this right now, head over to Amazon or Elago's website. It's only $15 (around £12), which is pretty amazing, considering the best stands and docks cost $100 (£80) or more.
