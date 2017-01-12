Nintendo Switch presentation: Watch it right here

Nintendo Switch presentation: Watch it right hereNintendo
- Starts at 4am GMT
- Release date, price and more
Nintendo will finally reveal all about its new console on Friday 13 January during an online presentation event that you can watch, if you're an insomniac.
The Nintendo Switch full unveiling is to be screened live on Thursday 12 January at 8pm Pacific Time, 11pm Eastern Time in the US, and that means UK Nintendo fans will have to stay up until 4am on Friday morning (or get up super early).
We bet some do though, and that's why we host the livestream below for you to enjoy:
If you're willing to wait however, it will likely be repeated or you can catch up with all the action here on Pocket-lint.
We'll be at a special hands-on event in London soon after the broadcast in order to bring you our first impressions of the Nintendo Switch and some of the games on show.
You can also catch up with some of the rumours and confirmed details ahead of the official presentation by clicking on the links below. This is a major deal for Nintendo, especially after the widely perceived failure of the Wii U, but like you we are willing the Switch to be a great success. The games industry deserves a great Nintendo console and everything we've heard so far suggests the Switch might well be it.
- Nintendo Switch pre-orders open 13 January "while supplies last"
- Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Lego City Undercover confirmed for Nintendo Switch, here's the trailer
- Nintendo Switch games: The games revealed so far and what we'd like to see
- Official Nintendo Switch accessories include Zelda skins, arcade stick and in-car charger
