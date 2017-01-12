Nintendo Switch pre-orders open 13 January "while supplies last"Nintendo
- Pre-orders start in New York at 9am
- Hands-on event on same day
The Nintendo Switch reveal stream starts at 4am UK time tomorrow, Friday 13 January, where you will find out everything you want to know about the new games console.
Price, actual release date and the healthy line-up of games will be unveiled, and later that day Pocket-lint will be going hands-on with the machine to give you our initial impressions on its chance to compete with PS4 and Xbox One for gamers' cash.
You might even feel like investing in one yourself after you've seen what's on offer and, according to at least one global store, you'll be able to the very same day. That's because pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch are said to start on 13 January "while supplies last".
That comes from Nintendo itself, with the dedicated New York store tweeting that it will open for pre-orders from 9am ET. There will be limited numbers of consoles available to order, so those in the area need to get there quickly.
A limited quantity of pre-orders for the #NintendoSwitch will begin on 1/13 at 9AM while supplies last at #NintendoNYC.— Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) January 11, 2017
It is unclear whether we'll get a similar deal in the UK, but Nintendo tends to treat each region differently, having different retail plans in each location. It is likely, we feel, that a specific retailer, such as Game, might open pre-orders at around the same time. We're still awaiting confirmation.
If you do pre-order the new machine, you will likely have to wait until 17 March to receive it as that's the release date most heavily tipped by the press.
