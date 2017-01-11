Official Nintendo Switch accessories include Zelda skins, arcade stick and in-car charger

The Nintendo Switch will be officially unveiled on Friday 13 January, but we already have a good idea of what the console will look like. What we don't know, is what sort of accessories to expect to be made available for it, until now.

French Twitter user DroidXAce has obtained a document detailing several accessories made by Hori, a manufacturer of accessories for all the major gaming platforms.

DroidXAce does say he can't confirm the authenticity of the document, but it gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect. Expected accessories include several Legend of Zelda items, such as skins for the main dock and the centre of the Joycon dock, as well as cases for the main tablet. Hori has clearly realised that Legend of Zelda series is a fan-favourite, although we'd love to see some official Mario skins as well.

Other items include:

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild skin set - March 2017 release

An arcade stick

An in-car charger

A LAN adapter

A carry case

A charging dock for the Joycon controller

A charging dock for the Switch tablet

Replacement analogue stick tops and thumb buttons

It's not clear if any of these accessories will be announced during the official launch of the Nintendo Switch, or if they'll quietly make their way into stores and online. We only have a couple of days to wait though, so watch this space.