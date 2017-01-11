Nokia 6 confirmed to be at MWC, global variant could be announced

Nokia 6 confirmed to be at MWC, global variant could be announcedNokia
HMD Global has just released the first Android Nokia phone, the Nokia 6, in China. An official teaser video has been posted on Nokia Mobile's Facebook page, but the caption that goes with it says more announcements are coming on 26 February, the day before Mobile World Congress officially begins.
Considering the caption has gone with the video of the Nokia 6, we expect the announcements to revolve around the phone. There is a chance Nokia will announce a global version of the 6, as at the moment, it's exclusive to China. Nokia Power User has unearthed a variant of the phone passing through Bluetooth certification.
The current Nokia 6 in China has the model number TA-1000, but another version, TA-1003 has been spotted as well. It's unlikely to be a different version exclusively for China, so it could mean we'll see a new one released worldwide.
Whether the specs and features will be different remains to be seen. The specs of the current Chinese model don't exactly scream flagship, with a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 full HD display, Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Nokia 6 is also equipped with Dolby Atmos for mobile, although we're not too sure how effective it is at recreating an enveloping sound effect.
While we may not know exactly what Nokia has planned for MWC, it's good to have some official information direct from the smartphone brand.
