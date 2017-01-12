Watch the HTC U launch event again: U Ultra and U Play unveiledHTC/YouTube
HTC held a launch event on the morning of Wednesday 12 January where it launched two new smartphones that go by the moniker "U".
The HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra were both unveiled on stage, with the latter being the flagship model, with a 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 Super LCD display and a second strip-like display at the top for notifications and other information, which has a 160 x 1040 pixel resolution.
You can watch the launch event again for more information, which we host below:
You can also check out our extensive coverage of both handsets in our numerous features and previews.
We have in-depth previews and hands-ons of both devices:
- HTC U Ultra preview: Premium phablet packed with power
- HTC U Play preview: Mid-range specs, but plenty bling
You can also find out all the information you'd want to know about the U Ultra and U Play here:
- HTC U Ultra: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- HTC U Play: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
And if you're still struggling to decide between the handsets, you can check out our comparison feature here:
All of that should give you the entire run-down on the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play. Enjoy.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Smartphones, smartphones, smartphones to expect
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- HTC U Ultra preview: Premium phablet packed with power
- Watch the HTC U launch event again: U Ultra and U Play unveiled
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S7 will get Nougat update from 17 January
- HTC U Ultra vs U Play: What's the difference?
- HTC U Ultra preview: Premium phablet packed with power
- Watch the HTC U launch event again: U Ultra and U Play unveiled
- Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S7 will get Nougat update from 17 January
Comments