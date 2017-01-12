Watch the HTC U launch event again: U Ultra and U Play unveiled

Phones
HTC/YouTube Watch the HTC U launch event again: U Ultra and U Play unveiled

HTC held a launch event on the morning of Wednesday 12 January where it launched two new smartphones that go by the moniker "U".

The HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra were both unveiled on stage, with the latter being the flagship model, with a 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 Super LCD display and a second strip-like display at the top for notifications and other information, which has a 160 x 1040 pixel resolution.

You can watch the launch event again for more information, which we host below:

You can also check out our extensive coverage of both handsets in our numerous features and previews.

We have in-depth previews and hands-ons of both devices:

You can also find out all the information you'd want to know about the U Ultra and U Play here:

And if you're still struggling to decide between the handsets, you can check out our comparison feature here:

All of that should give you the entire run-down on the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play. Enjoy.

