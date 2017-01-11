Can I watch the HTC 'For U' launch event online?HTC/YouTube
HTC lining up a big launch event for 12 January. Using the "U" moniker, the company has been promising that this is all about you and rumours are suggesting that it's going to be the launch venue for a number of new devices, and perhaps some personalisation too.
The event is virtual - there's no physical event - and HTC is promising a live stream. It's due to kick off at 8am GMT on 12 January 2017 for those of you in the UK, but here's how it breaks down internationally:
- Seattle: 00:00 PST
- New York: 03:00 EST
- London: 08:00 GMT
- Berlin: 09:00 CET
- Dubai: 12:00 GST
- New Delhi: 13:30 IST
- Taipei: 16:00 CST
- Tokyo: 17:00 JST
HTC has hosted the following teaser for the event and we're expecting this to become the live stream once the event starts.
The first device due for launch is the HTC U Ultra. This is thought to be a 6-inch device with flagship specs, looking to pick-up some of glory in the wake of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7's demise.
The second device is thought to be called the HTC U Play. This is rumoured to be a smaller device at 5.2-inches, more of a mid-range proposition. We don't know much about this device, but we've raked through the internet to pull together whatever details we can.
The great thing about this event is we really don't know much about HTC's plans for 2017. Although there's a lot of noise circulating and a lot of codenames being thrown around, there's very little certain information. Will this all be related to the HTC Ocean concept that was shown off? Will we see a new flagship? All will be revealed on 12 January.
