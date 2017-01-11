New Windows 10 privacy dashboard gives you more control over data

New Windows 10 privacy dashboard gives you more control over dataPocket-lint
Most people are concerned about their privacy, especially when it comes to their computers and mobile devices.
So, in response to the Electronic Frontier Foundation's accusation about Windows 10 sending an "unprecedented amount of usage data" back to Microsoft, Microsoft has attempted to alleviate customers' worries by introducing several changes to its privacy controls, including a significant change to the way it handles telemetry data. These improvements will arrive this year via the upcoming Creators Update.
Microsoft said it's planning to streamline diagnostic data collection levels with the update, making it easier for you to understand the telemetry data being sent to the company’s servers. The Creators Update will add the ability to toggle between basic and full data collection levels, whereas currently, there are three different data collection levels. “We’ve further reduced the data collected at the Basic level,” wrote Windows chief Terry Myerson in a blog post on Tuesday.
He added: “This includes data that is vital to the operation of Windows.” It seems like basic data collection will be limited to error reporting. To complement this adjustment, Microsoft will launch a new, clearer privacy options set-up process so that you'll have more control over the type of data you wish to share. You'll be able to easily disable location, speech recognition, diagnostics, relevant ads, etc.
And finally, Microsoft developed a new web-based privacy dashboard so that Microsoft Account users can see their activity data -- including location, search, browsing, and Cortana data -- in one place. You'll also be able to clear data, whether that be browsing history or location data.
The new privacy dashboard is available now, but it will add "more functionality and categories of data" over time, Microsoft said.
