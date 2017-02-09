KeepVid Pro video downloader: Download any video from the web - including YouTube

KeepVid Pro video downloader: Download any video from the web - including YouTubeKeepVid Pro
- KeepVid Pro is available for PC and Mac computers
- Lets you download vids from more than 10,000 video sites
- Also, capture your browser window or portion of screen
- Convert videos to more than 150 different file types, as well
- Videos can be grabbed in not only Full HD but also 4K
- Then transfer everything to your mobile device, if you want
- Starts at $19
Ever watch a YouTube video or some other type of online clip and wish you could save it?
Well, now you can, thanks to KeepVid Pro, a tool that allows you to grab videos from more than 10,000 video-sharing sites, including YouTube. It not only downloads videos in their original format, whether that be MP4, 3GP, FLV, or WebM, but also lets you convert them to a different format, such as AVI, MKV, WMV, etc. You can even use KeepVidPro to capture 4K videos from online sites or your screen.
Here's everything you need to know about KeepVid Pro.
What is KeepVid Pro?
KeepVid Pro is described as the "ultimate video downloader" tool. It allows you to download videos from video-sharing sites, capture streaming videos from online sites, capture an entire browser or window or a specific part of your screen, record live video while simultaneously capturing, convert videos to different formats, and transfer videos to your Android or iOS device.
The primary feature is the ability to grab any video online. Just click "Download" on the top right corner of your browser (thanks to the plugin you download) to download the video. Alternatively, you can copy the URL of the video that you wish to download and click the paste button in your browser to begin downloading. You can also click "Record Video" in the downloader to capture videos you're watching.
Which sites does KeepVid Pro support?
You can download videos from YouTube, Dailymotion, Hulu, Break, Metacafe, BlipTV, Vimeo, AOL, Lynda, MegaVideo, Veoh, VideoBash, LiveLeak, MyVideo, FunnyOrDie, Nico Video, TV.com, Veevr, Adobe TV, and more than 10,000 other sites.
Which formats does KeepVid Pro support?
KeepVid Pro can download videos in and convert videos to more than 150 formats, including MP4, 3GP, FLV, WebM, AVI, MKV, WMV, etc.
Is KeepVid Pro for Mac and PC?
Yes. It is available Windows PC machines running Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP, as well as Intel-based Mac (32-bit or 64-bit) running 10.6 Snow Leopard, 10.7 Lion, 10.8 Mountain Lion, 10.9 Mavericks, 10.10 Yosemite and 10.11 EI Captain.
Which browsers does KeepVid Pro support?
You need to be using one of the following browsers in order to download videos and capture using KeepVid Pro: Safari 6.0 and above, Firefox 15.0 and above, and Chrome 22.0 and above.
What else does KeepVid Pro feature?
With KeepVid Pro, you can directly download videos into MP3s, download entire video playlists, download in 4K and Full HD, schedule tasks and multi-task your downloads, and even download subtitles for YouTube videos. It is available as a browser plugin and integrates with your browser to let you search for and download content.
KeepVid Pro can also download youtube playlists or video playlists in batch and build multiple tasks, download youtube video subtitles, and lets you embed Integrated Browser to Search and Download Online.
How much does KeepVid Pro cost?
You can try KeepVid Pro for free via the trial offering, but you can also purchase a one-year, lifetime, or family license for $19, $29, and $72.50 (on sale), respectively, to unlock all features.
Want to know more?
Grab this free YouTube-to-MP3 downloader tool: http://keepvid.com. Also, KeepVid Pro has a handy support hub with detailed guides on how to use the software.
Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
5 best laptops for Windows 10: The best available to buy today
KeepVid Pro video downloader: Download any video from the web - including YouTube
- KeepVid Pro video downloader: Download any video from the web - including YouTube
- Windows 10 Creator Update adds picture-in-picture, is feature-complete for April roll out
- Logitech Brio is the world's first 4K webcam
- Lenovo Yoga A12 is a budget, portable laptop with a touchscreen keyboard
- When is the 2017 Super Bowl LI and where can you stream it online?
- Virgin TV V6 box review: Virgin Media’s 4K HDR TiVo powerhouse
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
- Android Wear 2.0: What's new in the major software update for watches?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Google Pixel: What's the rumoured difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos of the next Galaxy
Comments