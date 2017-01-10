Apple iPhone 8 may swap aluminium for stainless steel constructionPocket-lint
We've seen and heard countless rumours suggesting the iPhone 8 will feature all-glass designs, OLED screens and wireless charging, but not much has been said about the general build, until now.
DigiTimes has quoted a few Taiwanese sources as saying the next iPhone will use stainless steel in its construction instead of aluminium. There's a good chance that not much was said about the build because the assumption would have been that Apple would stick with the same material it's used since the iPhone 5.
DigiTimes' sources say Apple won't use Foxconn as a supplier for the iPhone 8 and has instead placed orders for forged stainless steel casings from Jabil instead. It wouldn't be the first time Apple has used the material, as the iPhone 4 and 4S used it to make two antenna bands that sandwiched the glass body. However for the iPhone 4, Apple used CNC machining, which is different forging.
Apple Insider says the forging method squeezed a metal alloy between two halves of a mould to give a finished casing. Forged components are said to offer greater structural rigidity than those that are made by CNC, but CNC methods may still be used in some way to keep the internal screw design.
With each iPhone release, Apple likes to shed a few millimeters wherever possible and a forged stainless steel design could help towards that, as well as being an ideal method to give the iPhone 8 its much-rumoured all glass design.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Smartphones, smartphones, smartphones to expect
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- Nokia's first Android phone is the Nokia 6, but there's a catch
- Nokia 6 Android phone: Specs, release date and everything you need to know
- Apple iPhone 8 may swap aluminium for stainless steel construction
- HTC U could be all about personalisation, massive video leak reveals
- HTC unexpectedly launches mid-range Desire 650
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- Nokia's first Android phone is the Nokia 6, but there's a catch
- Nokia 6 Android phone: Specs, release date and everything you need to know
- Nvidia Spot preview: The Google Assistant mic and speaker
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 preview: The convertible king?
- HP EliteBook x360 preview: Thin with all the win
- Apple iPhone 8 may swap aluminium for stainless steel construction
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic review: Android Wear, beware, this is the smartwatch to beat
- Gear S3 now connects to iPhone, here's how it works
- What is Dolby Vision? Dolby's very own HDR TV tech explained
Comments