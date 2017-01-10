HTC unexpectedly launches mid-range Desire 650

We were a little surprised to see an HTC product launch press release land in our inbox this morning, especially since the company is holding an event on 12 January where it's expected to unveil three new devices.

While those three phones are likely to be of more flagship-status, here we have a mid-range handset in the Desire 650. It's the latest addition to the Desire range of mid-range handsets, and successor to the 630. HTC is keen to point out that the rear cover has a design that's half smooth and half grooved to help make it more ergonomic while also providing an extra bit of grip to save you from dropping it.

On the front you'll find a 5-inch 720p display which promises "visual clarity and vibrant colours" and an HTC Night Mode function that puts less strain on your eyes in low-lightning. The 13-megapixel camera on the Desire 650 has backside illumination (BSI) which claims to improve low-light shots while the front-facing 5MP snapper has various selfie modes, auto and voice-controlled shutter.

The Desire 650 is powered by a 1.6GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with 2GB RAM, internal storage is limited to 16GB but it can be expanded by up to 2TB. HTC's BoomSound audio technology makes a return, although it's just a profile for when listening through headphones, but the Desire 650 can support any high-resolution music you may have.

The HTC Desire 650 will be available from February in Dark Blue and Lime Light colour finishes, the former being an O2 exclusive, prices are yet to be announced.