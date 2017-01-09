Samsung Gear wearables can now be used with iOS devices

Samsung Gear wearables can now be used with iOS devicesPocket-lint
- Gear S3, Gear S2 and Gear Fit2 all compatible
- Main bulk of features supported
Samsung and Apple have never always seen eye to eye as we've seen all too often the two smartphone giants trying to outdo each other. But we're pleased to say that Samsung has been the bigger man and announced its Gear series of wearables can now used with iOS devices. If you own any of those devices you can now download the Gear S or Gear Fit apps from Apple's App Store, follow the onscreen instructions and use the two in harmony.
Samsung has said a wide range of features will be supported between the two platforms, including the usual array of notifications, Find My Gear function, syncing of health data and the ability to download apps directly to the Gear wearables.
Only the three Gear wearables mentioned are supported for now, and there's no word on whether that selection will be increased in the future. You'll also need to make sure you have a compatible iOS device to connect to a Gear watch. Compatible devices start at the iPhone 5 and include every generation up to the latest iPhone 7 models and the iPhone SE, they'll need to be running iOS 9.0 or later.
Younghee Lee, EVP of global marketing, mobile communications at Samsung said: "By offering Android and iOS compatibility with our latest Gear devices, we're giving users more ways to optimise their wearable experiences and connect to Samsung's Galaxy of possibilities".
The Gear S and Gear Fit apps are available to download from the Apple App Store now.
