This is Project Neon, the new look Windows 10

MSPowerUser has obtained leaked images of the new look Windows 10 operating system, currently codenamed Project Neon. It's said to be a minor update to Windows, and will roll out to computers later this year, after the Creators Update in April.
One of the main updates in Project Neon is a feature Microsoft is called "Acrylic". Acrylic is where the background or sidebar will blur slightly to put more focus and attention on the app being used. There can also be blur within the navigation of an app. MSPowerUser has found out these features are called "Side-Nav Acrylic", "Background Acrylic" and "In-App Acrylic".
The update will also usher in a new feature for apps like Groove Music, where the artist photo and info will get smaller when you scroll down the page. If you already have the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build running on your machine, you may have noticed some of the new features already.
The design and interaction updates will make their way across to HoloLens as well, with visual elements being highlighted when you focus on them either by looking at them, or using a controller and cursor.
It's not a monumental update to Windows 10 by any stretch, but the addition of some new animations, and design consistencies will be welcome nonetheless. It's expected that Microsoft's own apps will be updated first, with third-party integration to follow soon after.
