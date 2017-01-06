This is Huawei's Daydream VR headset

Daydream was launched in November 2016, as Google's rethinking of a mobile virtual reality experience. Launching initially on the Pixel handsets and with the Daydream View headset from Google, the universe is slowly expanding.

When Google first demonstrated Daydream as an evolution of Google Cardboard, it outlined that Daydream would require a specific specification of device, but also established a reference design for viewing Daydream content.

That has come to fruition with the reveal of Huawei's own Daydream headset. Confirmation doesn't come from Huawei, but from Google itself.

Unlike Google's Daydream View which uses a soft fabrication for its viewer, the Huawei VR headset looks a lot more like the Samsung Gear VR, using a rigid casing that the phone clips into. Here's it's pictured with the Mate 9, but we suspect that you'll be able to change the caddy inside to accept a different phone, like the future Huawei P10.

There's a simple strap construction with a foam-padded selection for your face, along with a focusing dial on the top. The field of view is said to be 95 degrees.

As with Daydream View - and one of the appealing things about Daydream - is that it comes with a remote control. Also pictured is the remote that looks identical to the existing version from Google in every way, so we suspect that Huawei was the OEM manufacturer of Google's remote too.

There's no word on when Huawei will be unveiling the Huawei VR headset - Google just says "at a later date" - so we suspect that this will be to coincide with a major device launch, either at Mobile World Congress 2017, or later in April 2017.