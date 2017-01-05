Sennheiser cuts the cord on Momentum in-ear headphones, releases two new pairs of over-ears

Sennheiser cuts the cord on Momentum in-ear headphones, releases two new pairs of over-earsSennheiser
- Two pairs of over-ear wireless headphones
- Momentum in-ear headphones lose the wire
Sennheiser appears to be eyeing a wire-free future with its latest headphone releases. At CES 2017, the headphone maestros launched three new pairs: the HD 4.5BTNC, HD 4.4BT and Momentum in-ear wireless.
Sennheiser has taken the wire cutters to its Momentum in-ear headphones. The new Wireless pair support Bluetooth 4.1, AAC audio and aptX for the best possible Bluetooth quality streaming. They come sporting a rather large neckband, which Sennheiser says "enhances the experience of listening to music on mobile devices".
At least it should be comfortable with a layer of sheepskin nappa leather stitched to the inside. They too have a three-button control unit with integrated microphone for hands-free calls and will be available later this month for £170.
The 4.5BTNC and 4.4BT share a similar design aesthetic, with a splash of silver being the only real differentiator. It's the technology inside that separates the two. While they're both wireless pairs with aptX Bluetooth and proprietary 32mm drivers, the 4.5BTNCs further benefit from the company's NoiseGuard noise-cancellation technology.
The same technology can be found in the Bose rivaling PXC 550s. Both pairs also pack in a microphone for hands-free phone calls. The Sennheiser HD 4.5BTNCs will be available from February for with pricing to be confirmed, while the HD 4.4BT will launch later this month for £170
