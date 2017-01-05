Slip into bed with Tom Brady, thanks to Under Armour's new sports recovery pajamas

Never one to be caught napping, Under Armour is turning its attention to sleep and recovery, an important part of any athlete's training schedule.

Announced at CES 2017, the new Under Armour Athlete Recovery Sleepwear contain a bit of Tom Brady's input and a dash of science to promote a restful night's sleep in optimum condition.

There's aren't just pajamas, these are bioceramic pajamas, reportedly with a patterned lining that is designed, according to Under Armour, to "absorb infrared wavelengths emitted by the body and reflect back Far Infrared". Us neither.

Fortunately, this is used and validated by TB12 himself so you can rest assured - pardon the pun - that you're on your way to a good night's sleep.

"Proper sleep has helped me get to where I am today as an athlete and it is something that I continue to rely on every day. I am excited to partner with Under Armour to bring game-changing sleepwear with the same bioceramics technology I use to athletes all around the world," confirmed Brady.

It's not just fancy pajamas that Under Armour is bringing, it's an update to UA Record that will help you get a better look at your sleep, either using UA Band or another compatible device, so you can get a better look at what's happening when you're in the land of nod.

Under Armour Athlete Recovery Sleepwear will cost £30-40 and is available on UA.com and at selected retailers.