Yes, that is three monitors you see coming out of Razer's new laptop concept, Project Valerie

Yes, that is three monitors you see coming out of Razer's new laptop concept, Project ValerieRazer
- Three 4K 17.3in monitors
- Full 180 degree field of view
- Can run HTC Vive and Oculus Rift
We're all too aware that CES is a place for crazy and wacky gadgets, but Razer's new laptop concept is one of the bewildering sights of the show. Yes, Razer has used CES 2017 to unveil a prototype gaming laptop called Project Valerie, which as you may have gathered by now, has three full-size screens built into it. Yes, three.
We're not sure why Razer would want to build such a machine, but it says each 17.3in 4K has Nvidia G-Sync technology which promises "the smoothest possible framerates". How does Razer fit three screens into the footprint of one laptop? The two side screens automatically emerge from inside the central screen, and position themselves to save you the hassle.
They'll pop back in when you're done gaming or working. Once in position, they form a complete 180 degrees of viewing space and use Nvidia's Surround View technology to spread a single image across multiple screens. Considering Project Valerie has three full size monitors, it has a unibody aluminium chassis that measures 1.5-inches thick and weighs 550g.
While Razer hasn't given away details of CPU, GPU or memory, it has said Project Valerie is powerful enough to run HTC Vive and Oculus Rift VR headsets, meaning you don't have to be shackled to a PC at home.
While Projector Valerie is just a prototype, you can register your details to receive any new announcements, suggesting Razer plans to put it into full production. We're not sure when it may make the light of day, but don't expect it to come cheap when it does.
- Lenovo Miix 720 preview: The ultra-powerful portable 2-in-1
