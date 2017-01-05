Huge picture leaks seemingly confirm Samsung Galaxy S8 design

Huge picture leaks seemingly confirm Samsung Galaxy S8 designWeibo
- Rendered image purporting to be the Galaxy S8
- Alleged real-world photo of the phone
- No physical buttons on the front of the device
We may now know exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look when come launch day thanks to a couple of massive leaks, one is a render from Twitter user @VenyaGeskin1 and second on Chinese social site Weibo. The first leak is a render of what the Galaxy S8 is expected to look like, while the Weibo leak is a photo purporting to be a gold coloured version of the Galaxy S8. The photo matches up well with the render, showing incredibly thin bezels on the sides, and slim ones top and bottom.
Both images, if real, confirm the rumours that the Galaxy S8 would have no physical front-mounted buttons, with the fingerprint scanner and home button likely to be embedded into the screen.
What isn't clear from either picture is the size of the screen. There have been several conflicting reports as to what screen the Galaxy S8 will come with. Some say there will be two phones with 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch screens, yet other rumours say there will be just one Galaxy S8 released.
It's highly likely the screen featured in both images is indeed bigger than the 5.5-inch display of the Galaxy S7 Edge, especially now there's no physical home button to contend with.
The rendered image shows what appears to be a USB Type-C port on the bottom, alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack. We've heard rumours before that Samsung would in fact be ditching the 3.5mm port in favour of USB-C audio, so we're not sure whether to take the rendered image as the final version of the phone just yet.
But as for when we will see the Galaxy S8 officially unveiled remains up in the air. Fingers were initially pointing to an unveiling at MWC at the end of February, but it now seems more likely that Samsung will hold its own event, possibly in New York in April.
It has been reported that Samsung wants to take its time with the development of the Galaxy S8 to ensure it doesn't suffer a similar fate to that of the Galaxy Note 7, which had to have all production halted due to several faulty units.
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
Best budget smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy for under £200
Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- Huge picture leaks seemingly confirm Samsung Galaxy S8 design
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and what we know so far
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 edge: What's the story so far?
- Blackberry Mercury preview: Fingerprint scanner and QWERTY keyboard for BB’s next flagship
- Honor 6X vs Moto G4 vs Moto G4 Plus: What's the difference?
- Huge picture leaks seemingly confirm Samsung Galaxy S8 design
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and what we know so far
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter
- New Nvidia Shield TV is the 4K Android entertainment centre and smart home hub of the future
- Best smartwatches and fitness trackers of CES 2017: Casio, New Balance, Garmin and more
- The machines are coming: CES 2017 is all about Amazon Alexa
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Lenovo Miix 720 preview: The ultra-powerful portable 2-in-1
- Sony Bravia A1 Series OLED TV preview: Breathtaking pictures and unique audio tech combine
Comments