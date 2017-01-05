Huge leak seemingly confirms Samsung Galaxy S8 design

Huge leak seemingly confirms Samsung Galaxy S8 designWeibo
- Leaked picture of gold version of the phone
- No physical buttons on the front of the device
We may now know exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look when come launch day thanks to a massive leak on Chinese social site Weibo. The photo is of a gold coloured version of the Galaxy S8 and shows incredibly thin bezels on the sides, and slim ones top and bottom.
If the picture is real, it confirms the rumours that the Galaxy S8 would have no physical front-mounted buttons, with the fingerprint scanner and home button likely to be embedded into the screen.
What isn't clear from the picture is the size of the screen. There have been several conflicting reports as to what screen the Galaxy S8 will come with. Some say there will be two phones with 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch screens, yet other rumours say there will be just one Galaxy S8 released.
It's highly likely the screen featured in the leaked picture is indeed bigger than the 5.5-inch display of the Galaxy S7 Edge, especially now there's no physical home button to contend with.
The other information we can't gather from the leak is whether Samsung has in fact ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack. We suspect the company will, and use USB Type-C for charging and audio instead, but until we can actually see the other sides of the device, we can't say for certain
But as for when we will see the Galaxy S8 officially unveiled remains up in the air. Fingers were initially pointing to an unveiling at MWC at the end of February, but it now seems more likely that Samsung will hold its own event, possibly in New York in April.
It has been reported that Samsung wants to take its time with the development of the Galaxy S8 to ensure it doesn't suffer a similar fate to that of the Galaxy Note 7, which had to have all production halted due to several faulty units.
