HTC's new Vive hardware will make any object a VR controller, offer Deluxe Audio integrationHTC
HTC has unveiled a couple of additions to its Vive hardware line-up, designed to enhance your VR experience.
The first of these is the Vive Tracker a small gadget designed to be added to any real-world object so it can be used as a controller for games - this could be anything from gloves to fire hoses, guns and bats.
Don't get too excited just yet though, you can't just buy one of these trackers and stick it to any household object. Game developers will first have to build compatibility with the tracker into games, but this will open up a new world of possibilities in terms of future controller options.
Improved audio with the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap
The second hardware update announced by HTC is the Vive Deluxe Audio strap.
This strap adds adjustable headphones to the headset to offer more comfortable and convenient audio, rather than having to use your own headset. This addresses one of the minor concerns we highlighted in our HTC Vive review.
There's a new sizing dial so you can easily adjust the fit of the headstrap, so you'll be able to find the perfect fit for your personal VR experience.
More rigid and durable than the current strap, this new bit of kit should ensure comfortable gaming but with a hinge to allow you to quickly remove the headset without taking the whole thing off.
There's no official pricing just yet, but HTC say they will be shipping later in 2017.
Steep preview: A must for extreme sports fans everywhere?
Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, what else?
Sony PS4 Pro review: Why wait for Project Scorpio?
NES Classic Mini review: Comes up a little short
- HTC's new Vive hardware will make any object a VR controller, offer Deluxe Audio integration
- Best PS4 game trailers for 2017: The Last of Us 2, new Uncharted, PaRappa The Rapper and more
- How to upgrade your Xbox One storage by 2TB and more: That’s up to 100 additional games
- How to upgrade your PS4 hard drive to 1TB or more for less than £50
- What PS4 Pro games are 4K HDR ready? The complete list of optimised games
- PS4 Pro tips and tricks: How to get the most from your new 4K PlayStation
- Steam winter sale underway, here are the best games deals
- 7-Eleven of all places is first to trial US commercial drone deliveries
- Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Is Nintendo Switch just an Nvidia Shield in disguise?
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and what we know so far
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Sony Bravia A1 Series OLED TV preview: Breathtaking pictures and unique audio tech combine
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more
- Lenovo Miix 720 preview: The ultra-powerful portable 2-in-1
- The next Moto 2017: What's the story so far?
- Sony's amazing OLED A1E series TV is also a speaker, the screen vibrates
- LG Signature OLED W TV attaches to your wall using magnets and is just 2.5mm thick
- Honor 6X vs Moto G4 vs Moto G4 Plus: What's the difference?
Comments