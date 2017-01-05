New Balance RunIQ Android Wear smartwatch and PaceIQ headphones are all about runners

The New Balance smartwatch rumoured for sometime is finally here in the form of the RunIQ. The company announced the Android Wear-powered device along with the PaceIQ wireless sports headphones at CES 2017, with availability for both starting in February.

The RunIQ smartwatch has been built in collaboration with Intel, Google and Strava and New Balance claims it is "made to run". Built-in GPS allows for course tracking along with pace and distance measurement, while the partnership with Strava enables runners to upload and share workouts quickly with other runners in the Strava community.

There is real-time heart rate monitoring on board, a lap button, interval functionality and New Balance claims the RunIQ offers marathon distance battery life, though this actually means five hours with continuous GPS and heart rate monitoring. With normal use, the battery life is claimed to last 24-hours.

The RunIQ smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage and it is waterproof up to 5 ATM. When connected to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, users will be able to see and respond to smartphone notifications and sync, store and listen to Google Play Music.

The PaceIQ wireless headphones have been designed to fully integrate with the RunIQ smartwatch, featuring a dedicated Sports Button that delivers real-time in-ear audio updates from the watch. They are said to offer premium sound quality, which has been created in association with Jabra, along with a secure fit and quick charging capabilities.

The New Balance RunIQ smartwatch is available to pre-order now for $299.99, while the New Balance PaceIQ headphones are available to pre-order for $109.99. Both will be available from 1 February.