Alexa is coming to your phone: Huawei adds the Amazon assistant

Alexa is coming to your phone: Huawei adds the Amazon assistantPocket-lint
Amazon's Alexa is creeping into just about every facet of our digital lives and it looks like it's making an important step with Huawei – into your smartphone.
Huawei announced the US launch of the Huawei Mate 9, it's big-screen Android phone at CES 2017, with one of the features listed as integrated Alexa. Not only that, but the first phone to land with Amazon Alexa.
The Huawei Mate 9 is a great phone in its own right, but's also claiming this world's first with an interactive Alexa app.
As the Mate 9 is an Android phone, you could arguably say that Google should be able to handle all the things that you might ask Alexa to do, but Google's relatively slow movement on Google Assistant may have lost them this early advantage.
Huawei has confirmed that it's not just new phones that get the app, but that it will be rolling-out to existing Mate 9 owners too.
Huawei goes on to state that: "Huawei and Amazon will collaborate to develop rich voice activated consumer experiences for mobile users," but at this time it's unclear of how this collaboration will develop.
We've asked Huawei what this means for future devices and are awaiting a response; we're also investigating to see whether you'll be able to get the sort of seamless hotword response from Alexa that you can from Ok Google.
We will keep you posted.
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
Best budget smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy for under £200
Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and what we know so far
- Honor 6X vs Moto G4 vs Moto G4 Plus: What's the difference?
- Honor 6X vs Honor 8: What's the difference?
- Blackberry Mercury preview: Fingerprint scanner and QWERTY keyboard for BB’s next flagship
- The next Moto 2017: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy A5 vs A3 vs S7: What's the difference?
- Alexa is coming to your phone: Huawei adds the Amazon assistant
- What is Sky Mobile, how much does it cost and what is roll over data?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 edge: What's the story so far?
- 2017 flagship smartphones can be thinner but more powerful, says Qualcomm
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and what we know so far
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more
- Sony Bravia A1 Series OLED TV preview: Breathtaking pictures and unique audio tech combine
Comments