Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant voice-control

Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant voice-controlSony
- 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos configuration effect
- 4K HDR pass-through
- Compatible with Google Home and Google Assistant
Sony has unveiled a number of company firsts at CES 2017: it's first OLED TV, it's first 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player and now its first Dolby Atmos soundbar, the HT-ST5000.
The new soundbar packs 12 speakers into its sleek body, two of which are dedicated to firing sound up towards the ceiling, for it to bounce off and travel back down to your ears. Each speaker driver is made up of a woofer and tweeter, so each can claim to deliver a full range of sound.
Sony's own Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and S-Force PRO Front Surround audio technologies work together inside the soundbar to help deliver an effective and accurate Dolby Atmos enveloping sound.
You shouldn't be left wanting in the connections department, as there are three HDMI inputs, optical and coaxial digital inputs, a single HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) output, USB input, Bluetooth and NFC. If you want to plug in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player or 4K-capable games console you can, as the HT-ST5000 supports 4K HDR pass-through.
It also supports multi-room audio via Chromecast streaming with other compatible Sony products. And as there's Google Home and Google Assistant support too, you can bark voice commands at the soundbar to change the volume, skip track or pause what's playing. The Sony HT-ST5000 will be available from the Spring with pricing to be confirmed.
Virgin TV V6 box preview: Is Virgin Media's 4K HDR TiVo box a Sky Q beater?
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Best 4K TVs: Ultra HD televisions to buy in 2016
LG OLED E6 review: The perfect OLED match
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Sony Bravia A1 Series OLED TV preview: Breathtaking pictures and unique audio tech combine
- LG's 2017 OLED TVs are brighter than ever before and support Dolby Atmos
- Google Assistant spreads its wings: Android TV, Android Wear 2.0 and other smart devices confirmed
- Sony's jumps onboard the 4K Blu-ray bandwagon with UBP-X800
- Samsung enters the era of QLED TV, amazing 2017 models revealed
- Sony's amazing OLED A1E series TV is also a speaker, the screen vibrates
- Sony announces refreshed line-up of 4K HDR TVs, including Dolby Vision support
- Samsung QLED TV preview: Is this Samsung's best ever television range?
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and what we know so far
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more
- Sony Bravia A1 Series OLED TV preview: Breathtaking pictures and unique audio tech combine
- LG's 2017 OLED TVs are brighter than ever before and support Dolby Atmos
- Gorgeous 4K HP Spectre x360 range updated with micro-edge screens
- Honor 6X vs Moto G4 vs Moto G4 Plus: What's the difference?
- Google Assistant spreads its wings: Android TV, Android Wear 2.0 and other smart devices confirmed
- Lenovo Miix 720 preview: The ultra-powerful portable 2-in-1
Comments