Faraday Future's first production car, FF 91 hits the road in 2018

After a lot of hype and intrigue, Faraday Future has finally revealed its first production car. The FF 91 keeps some of the styling of the audacious concept car shown last year, but puts it in to a more practical design.

On the outside, Faraday Future chose a design that focused primarily on aerodynamics. The rounded front and angular back are designed to make it very aerodynamically efficient, while the long 126-inch wheelbase gave the ability to have a very spacious interior.

There's a large glass panoramic roof which uses a specialist Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal glass. This same glass is used on the back and side windows, so that users can tap the glass to dim it, and make it less transparent.

Inside the car, there's a wide screen rather than a rear view mirror which combines visual footage from the side mirror cameras and rear view camera to give you a full view of everything going on around the vehicle. This should completely eliminate blind spots.

NASA inspired seats can adjust automatically to put users into the most comfortable and ergonomic positions possible, with adjustments for lower leg, lumbar and upper back support as well as heating, massage and ventilation for cooling.

As you'd expect from the wildly ambitious car company, the FF 91 is equipped with some very futuristic technology. It can unlock and let you in to the car as soon as it recognises your FFID from your phone. If you don't have your phone, it can use its facial recognition scanner. This way, you'll never need a physical key of any kind.

Once it recognises you, it automatically adjusts things like the car's climate, seat positions, entertainment and driving routes. In a sense, customising the car to each individual.

Cameras on the inside of the car can recognise users too, and also recognise facial expressions, so that it can tell what mood your in match an experience to that.

It has driverless valet parking, similar to the recently shown off Tesla feature. So your car can drop you at the door and go park itself. Using the app, drivers can summon the vehicle from its parking space, or schedule a specific pickup location and time.

Each of the doors can open itself independently and have sensors in them to stop them opening too far.

Digging down to proper car specs, the FF 91 can go from 0-60mph in a staggering 2.39 seconds, thanks to its all-electric 1,050bhp power unit. It has a maximum range of between 378 and 435 miles, and it can fully refill its depleted battery cells within an hour.

There are 13 long and short range radars onboard, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 10 high definition cameras and a 3D retractable lidar, all built in to make it self-driving, when legislation approves of its use. Oh, and by the way, it has really fast internet onboard too.

Reservations for the vehicle are open now and, should you want to own one, you'll need to slap down a deposit of $5000. Thankfully, it's a refundable deposit, and the first 300 orders will get the option to upgrade their reservation in March to grab a limited Alliance Edition version.

The sad news - if you really wanted the FF 91 - is that only customers in the US, Canada and China are currently able to reserve the car.