Sony's jumps onboard the 4K Blu-ray bandwagon with UBP-X800

Sony's jumps onboard the 4K Blu-ray bandwagon with UBP-X800Sony
- Playback for 4K Blu-ray and 4K streaming services
- Twin HDMI outputs for separating video and audio
- Should cost around £400
After giving us a taster of what was to come with a prototype version last year, Sony's first 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player is here. The UBP-X800 will do just what you'd expect from a 4K player: handle 4K Blu-ray discs and streaming from 4K-compatible services. It supports HDR as well, of course, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound formats.
However, it doesn't seem to be able to handle Dolby Vision content, something which LG's new player can. It's a slightly strange move considering the company's stunning new A1 Series OLED TV can support the format.
If you haven't got a complete library of 4K Blu-rays just yet, don't worry, because the UBP-X800 will accept your regular Blu-ray and DVD discs, along with CD, Super Audio CD (SACD) and "almost any format available via USB".
Anything that isn't in 4K will be upscaled to near-4K quality and any audio that isn't high-resolution will also be processed using Sony's DSEE HX engine to upscale the sampling frequency and bit-depth. Audio and video signals can be separated via twin-HDMI outputs to avoid interference.
Sony also claims the UBP-X800 can upscale 4K HDR content on 4K SDR TVs in such a way that it can "reproduce the proper brightness and color [sic] gradations to provide the best picture possible".
The Sony UBP-X800 should be available from the Spring for around £400.
Virgin TV V6 box preview: Is Virgin Media's 4K HDR TiVo box a Sky Q beater?
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Best 4K TVs: Ultra HD televisions to buy in 2016
LG OLED E6 review: The perfect OLED match
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Sony Bravia A1 Series OLED TV preview: Breathtaking pictures and unique audio tech combine
- LG's 2017 OLED TVs are brighter than ever before and support Dolby Atmos
- Google Assistant spreads its wings: Android TV, Android Wear 2.0 and other smart devices confirmed
- Sony's jumps onboard the 4K Blu-ray bandwagon with UBP-X800
- Sony's amazing OLED A1E series TV is also a speaker, the screen vibrates
- LG Signature OLED W TV attaches to your wall using magnets and is just 2.5mm thick
- Samsung enters the era of QLED TV, amazing 2017 models revealed
- Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant voice-control
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and what we know so far
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more
- Sony Bravia A1 Series OLED TV preview: Breathtaking pictures and unique audio tech combine
- LG's 2017 OLED TVs are brighter than ever before and support Dolby Atmos
- Google Assistant spreads its wings: Android TV, Android Wear 2.0 and other smart devices confirmed
- Panasonic Lumix GH5 preview: A new benchmark for 4K capture
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017) preview: The best business laptop money can buy?
- Blackberry Mercury preview: Fingerprint scanner and QWERTY keyboard for BB’s next flagship
Comments