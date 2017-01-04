Technics launches a more affordable version of its iconic table: the SL-1200GR

Technics launches a more affordable version of its iconic table: the SL-1200GRTechnics
- Updated version of classic SL-1200 turntable
- References class stereo amplifier
- Floorstanding speakers
Technics was talk of the town at CES 2016 with the revival of the iconic SL-1200G turntable and at this year's show, the company is back with an updated model, the SL-1200GR.
It's part of a new series of Grand Class hi-fi components and like its famous sibling, features a redesigned version of its coreless direct-drive motor.
There's a single surface-facing rotor magnet once again and a 2.5kg platter to help reduce any of those unwanted vibrations that would otherwise affect the sound quality of your records during playback.
The price of the SL-1200GR hasn't been revealed just yet, but it's expected to be more affordable than the SL-1200G.
If you go ahead with a purchase of the SL-1200GR, you may want to investigate Technics' new Grand Class SU-G700 stereo amplifier to hook it up to. There's a phono stage for doing just that, as well as two analogue and two digital coaxial inputs, while the onboard DAC can comfortably handle high-resolution audio up to 32-bit/384kHz. But what peaks our interest most is the snazzy VU meters on the front for a bit of nostalgic charm.
And finally, you'll want to be able to hear your new components, and Technics has you covered with the Grand Class SB-G90 floorstanding speakers. The cabinets have been made incredibly strong to help keep resonance at bay, while the combination of a 16cm woofer and 25mm tweeter can handle frequencies from 27Hz to 100kHz. Prices for the amplifier and speakers have also yet to be announced.
Multi-room audio: What is it and what are your options?
Which Sonos speaker is best for you? Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 or Playbar
Speaker placement tips and tricks: Things to look out for when setting up a...
Sonos tips and tricks: Get the most out of your multi-room system
- Technics launches a more affordable version of its iconic table: the SL-1200GR
- Smart Assistant is Lenovo's new Alexa-powered speaker
- LG made a levitating Bluetooth speaker and will show it off at CES
- Sonos tips and tricks: Get the most out of your multi-room system
- Which Sonos speaker is best for you? Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 or Playbar
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and what we know so far
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more
- Sony Bravia A1 Series OLED TV preview: Breathtaking pictures and unique audio tech combine
- Lenovo Miix 720 preview: The ultra-powerful portable 2-in-1
- Sony's UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player comes with Dolby Vision support
- Sony's amazing OLED A1E series TV is also a speaker, the screen vibrates
- Honor 6X vs Moto G4 vs Moto G4 Plus: What's the difference?
- Honor 6X vs Honor 8: What's the difference?
Comments