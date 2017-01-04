LG Signature OLED W TV attaches to your wall using magnets and is just 2.5mm thick

LG used its CES 2017 press conference to unveil a new range of OLED TVs with new high dynamic range (HDR) standards support and Dolby Atmos audio, but the star of the show was undoubtedly the LG Signature OLED W - a TV so thin the company tags it as a "wallpaper" set.

It measures just 2.57mm and hangs onto a wall using magnets, meaning it is almost completely flush to the background.

The OLED65W7P is effectively a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD screen with a single cable running to a version of the 4.2 channel LG Dolby Atmos soundbar also revealed at this year's CES. That serves as the media box for connection to external sources.

There is also a 77-inch version.

There is built-in Wi-Fi and four HDCP 2.2 enabled HDMI ports, compliant with 4K video and HDR tech.

All of LG's 2017 models support four different forms of HDR, including HDR10 and Dolby Vision, like last year's sets. This time though, both HLG and another created by Technicolor.

The smart TV operating system is an enhanced version of webOS: webOS 3.5. The set is also 25 per cent brighter than last year's Signature edition OLED TV.

There is no word yet on price or a specific release date. We'll be catching up with the OLED W TV on the show floor in the next couple of days to give you our first impressions.