LG's Ultra HD Blu-ray player supports Dolby Vision, for HDR like no other

LG's Ultra HD Blu-ray player supports Dolby Vision, for HDR like no otherLG
LG has unveiled the Ultra HD Blu-ray player that many have been waiting for, offering support for Dolby Vision, as well as other HDR formats.
Joining the 4K disc market that's slowly been gaining traction since the first unveilings in 2016, LG used its CES 2017 press conference to unveil its new line-up of OLED TVs for 2017, as well as a new flagship picture on wall model, the Signature OLED W.
LG's Ultra HD Blu-ray player will be able to play the latest optical discs offering luscious 4K and HDR movies - we've been impressed with the efforts from Samsung and Panasonic so far, but those players didn't support Dolby Vision.
The new LG Ultra HD Blu-ray player will be the perfect companion for your 2016 LG OLED TV, or any of the new models from the 2017 OLED or Super UHD range which all offer support for Dolby Vision too.
The news comes as major studios have aligned to announce support for Dolby Vision Ultra HD Blu-ray discs. Lionsgate, Universal and Warner Bros have released a statement confirming that these discs will become available, with early 2017 given as a timeframe.
LG's foray into Dolby technology doesn't stop with TV and Blu-ray, it also announced a Dolby Atmos soundbar at CES 2017.
The technical details on the new Ultra HD Blu-ray player are a little thin on the ground at the moment, but we'll update with prices and details as soon as we know more.
