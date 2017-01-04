LG has an Alexa-powered fridge, move over Family Hub

LG has an Alexa-powered fridge, move over Family HubLG
- LG Smart Instaview Refrigerator
- Has 29-inch Full HD screen
- Partners with Amazon
LG has unveiled its own version of the Family Hub fridge.
The LG Smart Instaview Refrigerator has a webOS-powered 29-inch Full HD touch panel in the right-hand door, which offers all manner of apps and gestures to leave notes, see what's inside the appliance and more. But the biggest news is that LG has also partnered with Amazon to integrated Alexa voice control.
This means you can bark commands at the fridge just as you would an Amazon Echo. It will also have some dedicated commands that are related to the refrigerator itself.
You can use the Instaview feature by voice, for example. This shows what is in the fridge behind the panel so you can see your most used items. Normally, this is done by knocking on the display twice, but with Alexa you just have to ask it.
You can also use Alexa to add items to a shopping list or buy them straight from Amazon.
There's no word yet on release date or price for the LG Smart Instaview Refrigerator, but it will be on the show floor at CES where we'll catch up with it to bring you more.
We suspect it won't be cheap, considering Samsung's 2016 Family Hub rival was several grand.
