Samsung CES 2017 press conference: When does it start and is it available to watch online?
As always, Samsung will have a huge presence at CES 2017 in Las Vegas and will debut a whole host of new products.
We've already seen some of them, including the new QLED TV technology for 2017 televisions, and the second generation Family Hub refrigerators. However, there will probably still be one or two surprises, so it's well worth watching the company's CES press conference.
But when does it start and is it going to be livestreamed online? Read on.
When does the Samsung CES 2017 press conference start?
Samsung's CES 2017 press conference is on Wednesday 4 January (today) starting at 2pm PT, that's 10pm GMT.
It will run for 45 minutes.
What will be shown at the Samsung CES 2017 press conference?
Samsung will undoubtedly be highlighting its new QLED TV range, with higher brightness than ever before and many other features. However, we expect a lot of the focus to be on the smart home appliances and the new Family Hub 2.0 fridges.
- Samsung QLED TV preview: Is this Samsung's best ever television range?
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Samsung Family Hub 2.0 American style fridge could steal the CES crown again
Where can I watch the Samsung CES 2017 press conference?
We have been told by Samsung that the entire news event will be streamed online but we're yet to receive details of where exactly.
It is likely we'll be hosting it ourselves, here on Pocket-lint, so check back closer the time.
