Samsung CES 2017 press conference: Watch it right here

As always, Samsung will have a huge presence at CES 2017 in Las Vegas and will debut a whole host of new products.

We've already seen some of them, including the new QLED TV technology for 2017 televisions, and the second generation Family Hub refrigerators. However, there will probably still be one or two surprises, so it's well worth watching the company's CES press conference.

And you can watch it here on Pocket-lint below...

Samsung's CES 2017 press conference is starts at 2pm PT, that's 10pm GMT.

It will run for 45 minutes and you can watch it here:

Samsung will undoubtedly be highlighting its new QLED TV range, with higher brightness than ever before and many other features. However, we expect a lot of the focus to be on the smart home appliances and the new Family Hub 2.0 fridges.

We'll also be going hands-on with more of Samsung's CES launches in the next day or two. Come back often.