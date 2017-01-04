Samsung CES 2017 press conference: Watch it right herePocket-lint
As always, Samsung will have a huge presence at CES 2017 in Las Vegas and will debut a whole host of new products.
We've already seen some of them, including the new QLED TV technology for 2017 televisions, and the second generation Family Hub refrigerators. However, there will probably still be one or two surprises, so it's well worth watching the company's CES press conference.
And you can watch it here on Pocket-lint below...
When does the Samsung CES 2017 press conference start?
Samsung's CES 2017 press conference is starts at 2pm PT, that's 10pm GMT.
It will run for 45 minutes and you can watch it here:
What will be shown at the Samsung CES 2017 press conference?
Samsung will undoubtedly be highlighting its new QLED TV range, with higher brightness than ever before and many other features. However, we expect a lot of the focus to be on the smart home appliances and the new Family Hub 2.0 fridges.
- Samsung QLED TV preview: Is this Samsung's best ever television range?
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Samsung Family Hub 2.0 American style fridge could steal the CES crown again
We'll also be going hands-on with more of Samsung's CES launches in the next day or two. Come back often.
Samsung CES 2017 press conference: Watch it right here
CES 2017: All the announcements that matter from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and...
Crazy and wacky gadgets of CES 2017: Connected beds, robots, and more
What are Hatchimals, how do they work, and where can you find them?
- Samsung CES 2017 press conference: Watch it right here
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more
- Crazy and wacky gadgets of CES 2017: Connected beds, robots, and more
- What are Hatchimals, how do they work, and where can you find them?
- Best smartphone battery packs: Pokemon power and more
- Which Amazon Kindle is best for you? Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage or Kindle Oasis?
- 23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got
- The Pocket-lint Christmas Gift Guide: Tech gift ideas for 2016
- Amazon Kindle Oasis review: First class reader, first class price
- Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Captain America and more
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and what we know so far
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Samsung CES 2017 press conference: Watch it right here
- LG's 2017 OLED TVs are brighter than ever before and support Dolby Atmos
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more
- Asus Chromebook Flip is now a 12.5-inch awesome machine
- Honor 6X vs Honor 8: What's the difference?
- Samsung QLED TV preview: Is this Samsung's best ever television range?
- Blackberry Mercury preview: Fingerprint scanner and QWERTY keyboard for BB’s next flagship
Comments