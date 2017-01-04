You can watch LG's CES 2017 press conference live right hereLG
LG is kicking off a busy day of press conferences at CES 2017, promising the chance to "see the next".
LG has already made a number of announcements in the run up to CES 2017, including some mid-range smartphones, a levitating 360 degree speaker, an update to its Super UHD televisions and the launch of a Dolby Atmos soundbar.
Missing from the list of launches so far are any details about LG's OLED TV plans for the year. Will it be bumping the brightness or taking things even slimmer? Will it be launching an Ultra HD Blu-ray player to support Dolby Vision?
You can watch it all be unveiled right here.
Virgin TV V6 box preview: Is Virgin Media's 4K HDR TiVo box a Sky Q beater?
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Best 4K TVs: Ultra HD televisions to buy in 2016
LG OLED E6 review: The perfect OLED match
Popular In TV On Pocket-lint
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- You can watch LG's CES 2017 press conference live right here
- Samsung enters the era of QLED TV, amazing 2017 models revealed
- Panasonic has a trio of 4K UHD Blu-ray players for 2017
- Panasonic EZ1002 4K OLED TV doubles-down on peak brightness for HDR thrills
- LG launches Super UHD TVs with Nano Cell technology for more accurate colours
- LG's Ultra HD Blu-ray player supports Dolby Vision, for HDR like no other
- Samsung QLED TV preview: Is this Samsung's best ever television range?
- LG's 2017 OLED TVs are brighter than ever before and support Dolby Atmos
- LG Signature OLED W TV attaches to your wall using magnets and is just 2.5mm thick
- What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- CES 2017: All the announcements, TVs, laptops, gadgets and more from the show
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and rumours
- You can watch LG's CES 2017 press conference live right here
- Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: What to expect
Comments