Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II looks great, but has a surprising omission

Canon has taken the wraps off the PowerShot G9 X Mark II, updating the 2015 forebear, but keeping the same retro good looks.
The big focus of this compact camera - which remains properly pocketable - is the 1-in type sensor at its heart, larger than many other compact cameras out there. There's a front control ring too, meaning that there's plenty of control for photographers who want to squeeze a little more out of this dinky camera.
As a proper compact camera, it has a 3x optical zoom lens, offering 28-84mm (35mm equiv) and has image stabilisation offering 3.5 stops of hand-holdability. That, combined with the maximum F/2.0 aperture should mean you can grab those lower light shots without blur.
There's a 1-in type sensor at the heart with 20-megapixels and backed by Canon's Digic 7 image processor and plenty of smart features, like an auto ND filter and timelapse to help you get interesting shots.
That all sounds great from a stills shooting point of view, where we'd expect to get great quality results from this high-end compact as we did with the original Canon G9 X, but there's a real limitation on video.
The G9 X Mk II offers Full HD video up to 60fps, but it misses out on 4K video capture, something that the smartphone in your pocket has probably offered for the past year or more.
However, there is connectivity, with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on offer, meaning you can connect to that aforementioned smartphone and share your pictures instantly, wherever you happen to be in the world.
The Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II will be available from February 2017, and it winds the price up to a pocket-bothering £450.
